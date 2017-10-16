16 October 2017

How it was achieved: The greatest astronomical discovery for a very long time

An overview: Astronomers all over the world went on red alert when gravitational waves and a gamma glimpse were detected – almost simultaneously. Two neutron stars had collided and dozens of advanced telescopes zoomed in on the sky in search of the kilonova resulting from the cosmic clash.

The Virgo detector near Pisa, Italy, was the first scientific facility to pick up the gravitational wave-signal. Photo: Virgo

On August 14th 2017 – at 14.41.04 hours Copenhagen time – two neutron stars collided.

The collision took place in NGC 4993 - a galaxy approx. 140 light years from Earth - and 100 seconds prior to the event the system somewhere ‘out in space’ emitted gravitational waves detectable on Earth.

The gravitational waves first hit the Virgo detector near Pisa, Italy, and then needed 22/1000 of one second to travel straight through Earth reaching the first of the two US-based LIGO detectors – the one in Livingston, Louisiana. Where upon the waves 3/1000 of a second after this encounter triggered a similar ‘positive’ on the monitor in Hanford, Washington, where the second LIGO-detector is located.

On previous occasions the detectors have registered black holes fusing – and black holes emit gravitational waves somewhat stronger than do neutron stars. Nevertheless, the gravitational wave-signal of 170817 Gigawatt (GW) resulting from the August 14th event could be classified as the most powerful of its kind hitherto registered via the LIGO-detectors; the explanation for this being that the neutron stars collided relatively close to our planet.

140 million light years – the distance from Earth to the scene of the collision – equals roughly one thousand billion-billion kilometer; which is rather on the light side in this scientific discipline. To the Italian Virgo detector – a facility less sensitive than the US-based LIGO detectors –the distance, nonetheless, proved challenging. Virgo just faintly registered the event – but this registration, after all, turned out to be helpful in terms of localizing the source.

Gamma radiation decisive

1.7 seconds after the three gravitational wave detectors had registered the collision between the neutron stars, gamma radiation in the form of a so called glimpse hit the two space telescopes Fermi and Integral; the latter built with technical input and practical assistance from experts at DTU Space, Technical University of Denmark.

The space telescope Fermi measured a gamma glimpse from the neutron stars 1.7 seconds after the collision. Photo: NASA

Though the source was relatively close, the gamma glimpse did not read out particularly dramatic. This was probably due to the fact that gamma glimpses are emitted in two specific directions, like a beam from a flashlight – and furthermore Earth was not directly in the line of sight in this case.

The concurrent presence of gravitational waves and gamma radiation told astronomers that this was of great importance – which prompted activation of various observational programs leading to a vast number of telescopes being focused in the direction in space where the gravitational waves and the gamma glimpse had been observed.

At that point it was, however, not possible to identify the exact position of the source which meant that a large part of the sky - 31 square degrees – had to be searched.

New and bright spot in the sky

11 hours later - thanks to the Swope telescope in Chile - an international team of researchers including Enrico Ramirez-Ruiz, professor at Niels Bohr Institute (NBI), discovered a new and bright spot in the sky. It was located in the right position relevant to the original observation – in the outskirts of the galaxy NGC 4993 toward the constellation Hydra on the southern hemisphere – and it turned out to be a kilonova.

Very soon after five other Chilean telescopes started taking pictures of the kilonova, and in the hours to follow still more telescopes around the world joined in – till eventually 70 observatories, some Earth-based, some in space, were collectively following the progression of the kilonova, putting all other tasks temporarily aside.

Uffe Gråe Jørgensen, assistant professor at NBI, made sure that the Danish 1.54 meter telescope in Chile kept a close eye on the kilonova and took pictures of it over the following days – and Jørgensen similarly assigned Nordic Optical Telescope (NOT), a research facility located on La Palma in the Canary Islands, to the task.

NOT has a 2.56 meter telescope – yet it had problems taking pictures of the kilonova – because seen from La Palma the nova barely peeked over the edge of the horizon.

Determining the distance

The most pressing challenge at this point could be boiled down to the following question: Did the gravitational waves as well as the kilonova originate from the very same event?

In order to answer that, six NBI-researchers headed by Jens Hjorth, professor at DARK Cosmology Centre, determined the distance to the galaxy by means of classic astronomical methods. Their result equaled the distance calculated on basis of analysis of the gravitational waves – which in turn provided confirmation that the gravitational waves did indeed originate from galaxy NGC 4993 which ‘houses’ the kilonova.

Combining gravitational waves and classical astronomy the researchers were able to calculate not only the distance to the galaxy but also the speed at which the galaxy is moving away from us due to expansion of the universe. Likewise the relation between distance and speed – the Hubble constant – was calculable to the NBI-scientists and their colleagues and turned out to be consistent with other calculations regarding the same aspects of this specific event.

In total seven DARK-scientists helped in the profiling of galaxy NGC 4993. In order to do this they relied on pictures taken by space telescopes Hubble and Chandra – and by Very Large Telescope, VLT, which is based in Chile.

The DARK-scientists found indication that the galaxy is fairly old – primarily based on the fact that it’s actual level of star formation is very low. Which would also seem to indicate that the colliding neutron stars are rather old, the NBI-researchers further conclude.

Measuring on many wave lenghts

The astrophysicists were confronted with the task of showing that this discovery - of a kilonova - represented a unique situation, which they addressed by conducting observations of electromagnetic radiation at a number of different wave lengths – including optical light, i.e. the light we can naturally see. And following the first gamma glimpse the astrophysicists did indeed detect optical light as well as X-rays, ultraviolet radiation, infrared radiation and radio waves from the celestial body.

It was of great importance to closely observe the kilonova over a relatively long period of time in order to see how it developed and whether it performed in accordance with theoretical predictions regarding ‘kilonova-behaviour’; an observation strategy designed to simultaneously rule out the possibility of mistaking the object for being a kilonova if it in fact, upon thorough investigation, turned out to be a small supernova.

Thanks to the Swift space telescope the astronomers were able to detect bright ultraviolet light from the kilonova in the days following the collision. Photo: NASA

Some wave lengths cannot penetrate the atmosphere, which meant that the scientists studying the kilonova-event had to detect light within these wave lengths via space-based telescopes – post doc Daniele

Melasani from DARK at NBI e.g. used data from the NASA satellite Swift to analyze ultraviolet light from the kilonova.

15 hours after the collision the scientists noticed that the emission of ultraviolet radiation from the kilonova was at a surprisingly high level. Possibly because this radiation originated from a disc of mass - literally a hot disc - which had formed surrounding either the large neutron star or the black hole created as a result of the neutron star collision.

Spectroscopy yields additional information

The 70 telescopes, all focused on the kilonova in an attempt to glean new information from this truly spectacular event, did a great job collecting as much information as possible about light emitted from the celestial body at various wave lengths. And a number of these scientific teams from around the world -working with various aspect of the kilonova-occurrence - also had DARK-researchers ‘on board’, e.g. teams working with Hubble Space Telescope and Very Large Telescope (VLT).

Data from the VLT telescope in Chile helped the scientists analyze the light from the kilonova.

Photo: ESO

Scientists from NBI were also part of a team which analyzed radio waves caught by the enormous ALMA Radio Telescope situated on a plateau in the Atacama-desert in Chile, 5.000 meter above sea level. The facility has

66 extremely sensitive dish-antennas – however, ALMA did not register radio waves traceable to the kilonova-event in galaxy NGC 4993.

As a result of cataclysmic astrophysical events vast amounts of elementary particles – neutrinos – are released, which is why scientists affiliated to neutrino observatories were asked to double check their data following the detection of the kilonova.

Five scientists representing NBI were involved in analyzing data from IceCube, the largest neutrino detector in the world buried deep under the surface of the Antarctica ice cap relatively close to the South Pole. IceCube was, however, not able to find trace of the neutron star collision.

Detecting and subsequently analyzing the gravitational waves, the gamma glimpse and the kilonova only became possible through meticulous planning and a lot of very hard work delivered by thousands of researchers in a global scientific network.

In the months ahead scientists will continue analyzing the event in the hope of e.g. gleaning new information about formation and spreading of heavy elements in the universe.

NBI-researchers feel privileged to be part of this important effort.