17 October 2017
A new sense available to astronomers
New astronomical era:
For the last four centuries astronomers have focused their telescopes on the sky to learn more about: What’s out there? Thanks to the new and extremely sensitive gravitational wave detectors astronomers have now been granted an additional way of observing the universe – which, for the first time ever, has made it possible to detect gravitational waves as well as electromagnetic radiation from the same celestial body.
“We have been granted a new sense – now we are also able to perceive the gravitational world. We can, so to speak, both see and hear the universe”, says Jonathan Selsing, Ph.D. student at DARK Cosmology Centre, Niels Bohr Institute (NBI).
“Imagine that you go for a walk in the forest”, Jonathan Selsing continues: “You hear a rustling noise from the forest floor – then you know, roughly, where to look for an animal, and with a little luck you will spot it. This is analogous to what we are now experiencing in astronomy since the gravitational wave detectors make it possible to ‘listen’ to the universe and based on that figure out where we should take a closer look”.
Assistant professor Radek Wojtak, one of Selsings colleagues at DARK, absolutely agrees: “This far we just used our ‘eyes’ to learn more about the universe. Now we can also use our ‘ears’ to listen for what is invisible”.
To astrophysicists this has created a situation of ‘multi messenger astronomy’ – where it has become possible to examine a cosmic phenomenon in two different ways: via electromagnetic radiation and via gravitational waves, both originating from the phenomenon.
More news ahead
Just as it is notoriously easier to understand what is being said if you can both hear and see the person speaking, the new ‘multi messenger astronomy’-situation also makes it possible to glean additional information from celestial bodies examined. E.g. study in detail dramatic events unfolding far, far away in universe – and this possibility will lead to new scientific realizations.
“At long last we are able to take a look at universe in two different ways – observing electromagnetic radiation as well as gravitational waves originating from the most exotic phenomena in the universe. This is a milestone in astronomy”, says Enrico Ramirez-Ruiz, professor at NBI.
In the years to come astronomers expect to study a considerable number of events resulting in gravitational waves – e.g. from collisions between neutron stars or from collisions between a black hole and a neutron star. The expected increase in detection of gravitational waves is corroborated by the fact that the detectors are in the process of being upgraded – which will make them even more sensitive. And in a few years new and powerful telescopes like James Webb Space Telescope and European Extremely Large Telescope will also be able to contribute to the exploration of far away-regions of the universe.
Besides broadening our understanding of the general dynamics behind these violent explosions, ‘multi messenger astronomy’ will also help us learn how often they take place – which in turn will be of considerable significance when trying to reconstruct the history of the universe.
Furthermore collisions between extremely compact objects serve as a laboratory - where theory of relativity as well as theory of quantum mechanics are at work – and to physics the ‘merger’ of these two fundamental theories symbolizes the Holy Grail.
Jens Hjorth, professor at DARK, talks about “a whole new field of research” when summing up the scientific possibilities to follow from the gravitational wave detection-technology: “This will bring together physics, astronomy and cosmology”.